Toby pulls Chloe for a chat on tonight’s Love Island – after ending things with Abi and Mary

Will Chloe give him another chance?

Toby pulls Chloe for a chat on tonight’s Love Island – after...

Toby will pull Chloe for a chat on tonight’s Love Island, after he ended things with Abigail and Mary.

The 22-year-old was initially coupled up with Kaz on the show, before he ditched her for Chloe, and then moved on with bombshell arrival Abi.

The semi-pro footballer then struck up a romance with Mary while in Casa Amor, and brought her back to the villa – leaving Abi single.

On Monday night’s show, Toby told Abi and Mary that his head was still with Chloe and on tonight’s show, he will tell Chloe how he feels.

Sitting on the swing seat, Chloe says: “I feel like you didn’t know what you wanted. Do you know what you want now?”

Toby replies: “You’ll have to see…”

Toby then adds: “Kissing and cuddling, it’s not the same.”

Chloe asks: “With other people?” to which Toby replies: “Yeah.”

Chloe says: “No way. That was really cute! It’s hard because it’s so easy to go back to normal but then I’m like ‘No, remember how badly he mugged you off’’.”

Toby then tells Chloe: “I need a cuddle.”

Will Chloe and Toby rekindle their romance ahead of tonight’s recoupling?

Find out tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.