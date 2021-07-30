His decisions in the villa have caused a stir online

Toby Aromolaran’s sister slams his behaviour on Love Island in TikTok video

Toby Aromolaran’s sister Shauna has slammed his behaviour on Love Island in a video posted on TikTok.

During Thursday’s episode, the 22-year-old returned from Casa Amor coupled up with new girl Mary, while his partner Abigail stayed loyal.

Toby’s decision enraged fans, as he had only recently dumped Chloe so he could get to know Abigail, and previously dumped Kaz to pursue things with Chloe.

The 22-year-old’s sister took to TikTok last night to disapprove of his behaviour.

Speaking to a picture of her brother, Shauna lip-synced to a TikTok sound which said: “Why you act like that? You don’t see how you act, why people don’t want to be around you.”

She captioned the video: “My brothers at it again 🙃.”

In the comments underneath her video, Shauna said she still supports her brother despite his decision to recouple.

She wrote: “Guys I support him as long as he’s happy I’m just hoping he settles down now.”

“At least he brought a bit of drama to the villa,” Shauna added.