Toby Aromolaran set to open up about ‘split’ from Chloe Burrows on new reality show

Toby Aromolaran is reportedly set to open up about his rumoured “split” from Chloe Burrows on new reality show.

The couple came in second place on Love Island last summer, and moved in together shortly afterwards.

However, the couple have reportedly split, with a source telling MailOnline: “Chloe and Toby put everything into their relationship – but it just hasn’t worked out between them.”

Toby is reportedly set to open up about his “split” from Chloe on E4’s new reality series.

A source told The UK Sun: “Toby really surprised the other celebs on the show with how open he was about his relationship struggles with Chloe.”

“He did a lot of soul searching in there as all the stars had their phones taken away from them, so it gave him a lot of time to think.”

“As well as having extreme wellness therapies like colonics and bee sting therapy, the celebs also underwent intense therapy sessions with a mental health guru on camera. He will be seen having sessions that got quite deep for him.”

“The show was the catalyst for him making the decision to call time on his relationship with Chloe,” the source added.

“He seemed to come out of it a changed man, like he’d had a weight lifted off his shoulders.”

According to the outlet, the new E4 series will see a host of famous faces tackle wacky wellness trends.

The show, which has the working title The Big Celebrity Detox, is currently filming and will air later this year or early 2023.

The series will showcase some of the weirdest and wackiest health treatments around.

A source told the publication: “Forget mindful yoga and lazy mornings in the sauna, in this series the celebs will be having treatments only the brave would pay to try.”

“There is even talk of bee-sting acupuncture — where the celebs will be stung – drinking urine and using bloodsucking leeches to stimulate the skin.”

“Naturally all the procedures do have some benefits and they are casting eight open-minded stars who are prepared to go on a journey.”

“There will be experts on hand who will be guiding the celebs throughout the experience,” the insider added.

“Megan [Barton Hanson] and Toby were real fan favourites from Love Island so bosses are hoping that signing them will bring plenty of eyeballs to this new format.”

Love Island 2018 star Megan was also due to take part in The Big Celebrity Detox; however, it was reported that she “quit” just a couple of days into filming.

A TV insider told the outlet: “Megan realised very quickly into filming that the show was a bit too much for her.”

“The ‘treatments’ are really full-on and quite radical, and she just felt like she had bitten off more than she could chew.”

“It wasn’t the show’s fault, they were upfront about what she was signing up for, but Megan didn’t really appreciate the reality of how intense it all would be until she got on set. Producers were gutted and tried to persuade her to stay, but she just couldn’t stomach it.”