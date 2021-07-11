Toby and Chloe take major step in their romance on tonight’s Love Island

How will Kaz react to this?

Toby and Chloe take major step in their romance on tonight’s Love...

Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows will take a major step in their romance on tonight’s Love Island.

Earlier this week, Chloe admitted she had her eye on the semi-pro footballer – who has been coupled up with Kaz Kamwi since day one in the villa.

After confessing her feelings to him, Chloe kissed Toby in the ‘Line of Booty’ challenge, and the pair secretly kissed again on the terrace that evening.

The next day, Toby pulled Kaz for a chat at the fire pit, and told her: “I wanna get to know [Chloe] and see what she’s about. For me, she intrigues me.”

On tonight’s show, Chloe and Toby will take their relationship a step further, as they decide to move out to one of the outdoor beds so they can sleep next to each other.

After a night of kisses and small talk, Toby admits: “I feel like a kid who has been let out to play. I haven’t felt like this.”

Chloe says: “I’ve never known a boy to get so excited!”

How will Kaz react to the couple’s night of romance? Will she hit it off with new boy Teddy on their speed date?

Love Island continues tonight at 10pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.