Tina Turner’s cause of death has been revealed

Tina Turner’s cause of death has been revealed.

The legendary singer passed away at her home in Switzerland this week, at the age of 83.

Her representatives have since confirmed to DailyMail.com that her cause of death has been attributed to natural causes.

In a statement announcing her death this week, Tina’s spokesperson said: “Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland.”

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

Tina suffered from a number of health issues over the years, including high blood pressure, a battle with intestinal cancer, and kidney failure.

Her husband Erwin Bach, who she married in 2013, stepped in to donate his kidney to her in 2017.

Photo: KIKA/WENN.com

Known as the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, the US-born singer was best known for her hits including Proud Mary, (Simply) The Best, Private Dancer and What’s Love Got to Do With It.

Tina is survived by her music executive husband Erwin, and two adult sons.

She and Erwin wed in 2013, and had been living in Switzerland since 1994.

The songstress was previously married to Ike Turner, who died in 2007, between 1962 and 1978.

Tina rose to fame as part of the Ike and Tina Turner duo in the 70s, before launching her hugely successful solo career.

Since the news of her death broke, tributes to the late singer have been pouring in on social media.

