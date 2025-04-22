Timothée Chalamet’s mother reveals how she REALLY feels about Kylie Jenner amid rumours of family tension

Timothee Chalamet’s mother has broken her silence on his relationship with Kylie Jenner.

The couple, who have been together for almost two years, first confirmed their romance at Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour stop in Los Angeles back in September 2023.

Although the pair are notoriously private about their relationship, they have stepped out for several high-profile events in recent months.

Last month, Timothée brought Kylie as his date to the Oscars, as well as the Golden Globes, and the BAFTAs in the UK.

Amid reports they’re set to take a huge step in their relationship, the actor’s mother has commented on their relationship for the first time – and revealed what she really thinks of Kylie.

During an interview with Curbed, real estate agent Nicole Flender praised her son’s girlfriend as she reflected on how both of her kids had moved away.

“I have to say she’s lovely,” she said, when asked about Kylie. “She’s very nice to me.”

Nicole’s comments come amid rumours of tension between Kylie and Timothée’s sister Pauline.

The 33-year-old, who is an actress and producer, has been very vocal about her disdain for the uber wealthy – which fans have taken as subtle digs towards Kylie.

Just last month, she took to her Instagram Stories to highlight a New York Times article about cuts to foreign aid, and subsequently slammed the “insane wealth disparity” in the US.

She also previously re-shared a tweet from Bernie Sanders bashing “billionaires” on Instagram.

“When the three wealthiest men in America sit behind Trump at his inauguration, everyone understands that the billionaire class now controls our government,” the politician wrote.

Pauline captioned the repost: “Our system is so flawed that it allows billionaires to exist and accrue so much money and BARELY pay (and sometimes NOT PAY) ANY ANY ANY TAXES.

“This should not be possible. Billionaires do not need to exist. Bezos, Musk, Zuckerberg SITTING IN FRONT OF cabinet is NOT DEMOCRATIC. NOT. DEMOCRATIC.”

She also lashed out at people who own private jets in the past, when she reposted a message by nonprofit Move On, originally tweeted by Democratic politician Melanie D’Arrigo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pauline Chalamet (@pauline.chalamet)

The tweet reportedly read: “If your job requires a college degree, you should be able to write off your student loan payments as a business expense the way CEOs write off their private jets and yachts for their jobs which require neither.”

Kylie’s extraordinary wealth is no secret, and she was previously declared the world’s youngest self-made billionaire in 2019 – which was later downgraded.

Her fortune is now rumoured to be about $700 million, and she also owns her own private jet called Kylie Air.

A huge part of her wealth is thanks to her makeup company Kylie Cosmetics, which she founded back in 2014.