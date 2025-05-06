Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

This is why Timothée Chalamet skipped going to the Met Gala with Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne

Timothée Chalamet skipped this years Met Gala despite his girlfriend Kylie Jenner attending and fans being convinced they would make their red carpet debut.

Rather than hit the red carpet, the Dune actor opted to stay home and watch as the Knicks faced off against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 1 Monday night.

Taking to his Instagram, Timothée shared snaps with a bunch of friends as they watched the game on an iPad.

Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet

On the same night, Kylie Jenner hit the Met Gala solo in a custom Ferragamo gown, alongside her sister’s Kendall and Kim.

The A Complete Unknown actor has only attended the Gala once, back in 2021, when he boldy paired his satin Haider Ackermann tuxedo with converse sneakers

At the time, Timothée co-hosted the event with Billie Eilish, Naoimi Osaka and Amanda Gorman.

Insiders recently revealed that the couple have a set number of rules when it comes to their relationship.

The couple does not post about one another online, despite the fact that they have been spotted together at public events on a number of occasions.

Additionally, the actor will not feature on his girlfriends reality series The Kardashians.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the 2025 Oscars

Many fans reacted to the actors absence, claiming he really “wants it known he is NOT at the met gala.”

One wrote: “timothee skipped the met gala for nba he’s just like me.”

Another wrote: “Timothée Chalamet skipping the Met Gala to watch the Knicks play is actually everything to me.”

A third wrote: “timothee at home watching the game instead of going to the gala…girl whatever #MetGala2025

 

Ad
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL