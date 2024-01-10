Timothée Chalamet addresses rumours of a feud between girlfriend Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez

Timothée Chalamet has addressed the rumours that there is an ongoing feud between his girlfriend Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez.

Since the Golden Globes on Sunday evening, fans have been speculating whether there is a dispute between the youngest Jenner sister and Selena after that clip went viral.

In the video, the Only Murders In The Building actress chatted to pals Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry, with many alleging that she was “gossiping” about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

some #GoldenGlobes tea😭😭 “i asked for a picture with him and she (kylie jenner) said no” – selena gomez “with timothee?” *selena nods* pic.twitter.com/LvO4dC6heK — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) January 8, 2024

TMZ spotted the Wonka actor walking about Beverly Hills on Monday night and asked if the Selena and Kylie “were cool”, to which he responded: “Of course.”

The star remained cool and when asked if Selena and Kylie had any beef, Timothée simply replied: “No.”

The rumours come after many fans attempted to lip read Selena’s conversation with her pals at the Awards show.

Fans quickly began to analyze the clip and claimed that Selena was detailing how she asked the Wonka star for a photo – but Kylie allegedly said no.

A fan wrote on X: “Why I think this tea is about Timothée not greeting Selena even if they’re friends because of Kylie? There’s another angle when you can tell the other girl is saying ‘noo Timothée??”

A source has since informed Entertainment Tonight, that Selena never went up to the Wonka actor and his girlfriend and asked for a photo, and added that she never even saw them at the prestigious awards ceremony.

Selena and Timothée previously starred alongside each other in Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day in New York.

Timothée and Kylie packed on the PDA during the ceremony on Sunday night.

The 28-year-old actor was up for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his role in Wonka.

A clip of the pair has gone viral of them getting cosy at the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

A lip reader has since revealed what the pair discussed in the viral clip.

An onlooker told The Daily Mail: “They were at their table staring at one another.”

“They didn’t talk to anyone during the commercial break, they were just kissing… it looked like puppy dog love, like high school.”