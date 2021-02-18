The series has been described as a "sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery"

Tim Burton to direct new Netflix series about Wednesday Addams

Netflix has confirmed Tim Burton will direct a new live-action series about Wednesday Addams.

The coming-of-age series, which is a spin-off of the popular Addams Family films, will chart Wednesday’s years as a student at Nevermore Academy.

Teddy Biaselli, Netflix’s director of original series, said: “The upcoming eight-episode series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday’s years as a student at the peculiar Nevermore Academy.”

The series will document Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

The Addams family characters were created by cartoonist Charles Addams in the 1930s, before they appeared in the 1964 TV series.

The characters then hit the silver screen in the 1991 film The Addams Family, and its 1993 sequel.

Christina Ricci played Wednesday Addams in both films.