Tim Allen denies Pamela Anderson’s claim he exposed himself to her when she was 23

Tim Allen has denied Pamela Anderson’s claim he exposed himself to her on the set of Home Improvement when she was 23-years-old.

The actress made the allegation in her upcoming memoir – Love, Pamela.

In an extract published by Variety, Pamela alleged: “On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe.”

“He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

It’s believed the alleged comment was related to Pamela’s nude photoshoots in Playboy magazine.

In her memoir, Anderson added: “It was the first of many bizarre encounters where people felt they knew me enough to make absolute fools out of themselves.”

Tim, who was 37 at the time of the alleged incident, has vehemently denied Pamela’s claims.

The actor told Variety: “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.”

But in a separate statement to Vanity Fair, Pamela insisted the alleged incident took place.

“This true story is just one of many surreal and uncomfortable situations I learned to navigate,” she said.

“My book goes into how it made me feel over the course of my life and, in this case, my career. I have no ill will toward Tim. But like the rest, it should never have happened.”

Home Improvement was one of Pamela’s earliest acting credits, where she played Lisa the Tool Girl.

She appeared in the first two seasons of the popular sitcom, before she landed her most iconic role as C.J. Parker in Baywatch in 1992.

Pamela’s memoir will be released on January 31.

Ahead of its release, the Baywatch star also filmed a Netflix documentary about her extraordinary life.