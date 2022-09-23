TikTok user CONVINCED Khloe’s daughter leaked the name of Kylie Jenner’s son

One TikTok user is convinced that Khloe Kardashian’s four-year-old True Thompson has leaked the name of Kylie Jenner’s son.

The reality star and her boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their second child together back in February, and initially named him Wolf.

The couple later announced they were changing their son’s name because they didn’t think it suited him.

Fans have theorised that the seven-month-old’s name will be related to Kylie and Travis four-year-old’s name – Stormi.

Earlier this month, Kylie told James Corden that her youngest child’s name is no longer animal related.

Some Twitter users were convinced that the couple named their son Knight; however, TikTok user Marissa Spagnoli has since shared a theory of her own.

In a video shared on Thursday, Marissa said: “Ok, this is just a theory. I think Little Miss True leaked Kylie’s baby name. Let me show you this clip of The Kardashians were I think she leaks it.”

The clip in question shows Khloe introducing her daughter True to her new little brother.

The four-year-old says: “Hi, Snowy!,” to which the reality star smiles and responds: “His name is not Snowy!”

Marissa then chimed in: “Snowy? Snowy and Stormi. Snow baby – it has a ring.”

“Earlier in the episode, Khloe’s talking in her room with True, and True says ‘Oh my God, I’m having a baby brother.'”

“Khloe says whenever she says that in front of someone who doesn’t know [about the baby], she’s just like ‘Oh, no’ and that’s exactly what she just did in that clip again! – ‘No, that’s not his name!'”

“Snowy? Snowy Webster.”

Addressing her 148,000 TikTok followers, Marissa said: “You’re gonna be like, ‘Why did they say it in the show?’ – have you ever seen Gossip Girl? They told you who it was in the first episode!”

“I feel like that’s what they’re doing, it’s like in plain sight. Snowy Webster. I could be completely off, it could be Sunny, but I don’t know I’m kind of feeling Snowy!”

Khloe welcomed her second child with Tristan Thompson last month via surrogacy.

The former couple had kept the pregnancy a secret until July, for fear of a “media frenzy” following the NBA player’s paternity scandal.

In December 2021, it was revealed that Tristan had fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

Maralee became pregnant with the NBA player’s third child in March, and gave birth to their son on December 1.

It is understood Khloe was still in a relationship with Tristan when he had sex with Maralee, as she threw him a 30th birthday party that same month.

Khloe and Tristan first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.

Months later, the couple split again in June 2021 after Tristan was accused of cheating with Instagram model Sydney Chase, but the pair reconciled towards the end of the year.

Just weeks later, Tristan’s paternity scandal hit headlines in December, putting an end to his relationship with Khloe once and for all.

After a paternity test confirmed that Tristan is the father of Maralee’s son, he took to his Instagram Stories to publicly apologise to Khloe.

He wrote: “Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.”

“I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Addressing Khloe directly, Tristan wrote: “Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you.”

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Tristan is also father to his four-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with his ex Jordan Craig, and four-year-old daughter True, whom he shares with Khloe.

The season 2 premiere of The Kardashians is available to stream on Disney+ now.