TikTok stars Addison Rae and Bryce Hall have reportedly split.

The couple confirmed their on-again off-again romance was back on in December, after months of speculation.

A source has since told E! News that the social media stars have called it quits, adding that the pair are “very busy concentrating on their careers”.

Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music about the process of creating her debut single ‘Obsessed’, Addison also made reference to her “ex-boyfriend”, seemingly confirming the break-up.

The 20-year-old said: “So the night recording this… I was driving right before the studio, I had dropped off my ex-boyfriend, my boyfriend at the time. I dropped him off at his house… He looked at me and was like, ‘I’m obsessed with you.’ And I was like, ‘Me too.'”

“And I didn’t really mean that. It was kind of an accident. I mean, I didn’t really mean that, I kind of meant, ‘I’m obsessed with you too.’ But he was like, ‘Oh, are you obsessed with yourself?’ And I was like, ‘You know what? I should be.’ And then I was like, ‘But I’m obsessed with you too, whatever.'”

