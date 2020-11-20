TikTok star Charli D’Amelio breaks down in tears after losing followers over controversial video

The social media star was branded "rude" over her behaviour in a recent video

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio lost a huge chunk of followers this week, over a controversial video posted on her family’s YouTube channel.

Earlier this week, the family launched their new video series Dinner With The D’Amelios, featuring YouTuber James Charles as their first guest.

But after watching the video, fans slammed Charli and her sister Dixie D’Amelio over their behaviour – claiming they were rude to their private chef Aaron May.

People also criticised Charli for complaining about not reaching 100 million followers on TikTok yet.

“Ugh, I wish I had, like, more time because imagine if I hit 100 mil a year after hitting a mil,” Charli said, and James replied, “Was the 95 not enough for you?”

Charli, who is the most followed person on TikTok, answered, “Well, I was just like saying like, even numbers.”

The social media star has since responded to the backlash on Instagram Live, and said it was “one, huge misunderstanding.”

Through tears, Charli said: “Seeing how people reacted to this, I don’t even know if I want to do this anymore. This is messed up stuff that people are saying.”

“Like people telling me to hang myself. People just blatantly disrespecting the fact that I’m still a human being is not okay at all.”

“We should have done better on our part with the editing to make you guys know that it was a joke and that’s on me,” Charli continued. “I take full responsibility for that.”

“When I had said about the followers things, I genuinely just thought it would be so cool to hit a huge, huge milestone a year after hitting another milestone,” she said.

“I never meant for you guys to make it seem like you were numbers or did not mean anything.”