TikTok star Aisling Kearns gets engaged to partner Dave Fennell

Aisling Kearns and her partner Dave Fennell | Instagram
TikTok star Aisling Kearns has shared that she is engaged to her partner Dave Fennell in a sweet video.

The pair, who share one-year-old Tommy together, revealed the happy news on Instagram with a clip of them standing on a beach in Connemara, Co. Galway.

Aisling is seen with her tracksuit bottoms rolled-up as they strolled by the water, with Dave wearing a dry robe as he got down on one knee.

 

The actress is seen covering her mouth in state of shock and joy as Dave pops the question, and they go on to look directly into the camera and she says, “We’re engaged!”

Aisling, best known online for her skits as the ‘Irish Mammy’, penned in the caption: “Forever & Ever💍.”

@aislingsjustalaugh Yer ma reacting to magpies. #fyp #irishmammy #magpie #gentleparenting ♬ original sound – Aisling Kearns

