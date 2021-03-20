TikTok star Addison Rae launches music career with debut single ‘Obsessed’

The 20-year-old is the second most-followed person on the app

Addison Rae has launched her music career with the release of her debut single ‘Obsessed’.

The 20-year-old, who is the second most-followed person on TikTok with over 78million followers, released the upbeat pop song on Friday alongside a music video.

The music video, which has already gained over 4.6million views, shows Addison flexing her skills as a dancer in a choreographed routine.

The song was produced by Benny Blanco, Blake Slatkin and Ryan McMahon, and features the lyrics: “You say you’re obsessed with me so I took a second and I said, ‘Me too.'”

The social media star released ‘Obsessed’ before she performs live for the first time on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon next Friday, March 26.

Addison’s venture into music comes after she recently landed a role in the gender-swapped remake of She’s All That, titled He’s All That.