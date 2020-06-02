Tiger King star Carole Baskin wins control over Joe Exotic’s zoo

The pair's ongoing rivalry was highlighted in the popular Netflix series

Carole Baskin has won control over Joe Exotic’s zoo in Oklahoma – after a judge ruling.

The 58-year-old’s ongoing feud with the former zoo operator was highlighted in the Netflix docu-series Tiger King earlier this year.

A judge has ruled that Joe’s transfer of the 16.4-acre G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park to his mother and Jeff Lowe was fraudulent, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Carole, who is the CEO of Big Cat Rescue, was therefore awarded control of the land in lieu of payment of a $1m ruling that Exotic had been ordered to pay her for copyright infringement.

Joe Exotic was sentenced to 22-years in prison last year, after he was convicted of 17 federal charges, including animal abuse and plotting to murder his rival Carole.

While Joe remains in prison, Jeff Lowe has been given 120 days to vacate the land alongside the exotic animals – according to a copy of the ruling published by Courthouse News Service.

However Jeff doesn’t seem too bothered by the news, as he’s already opened a new park in Oklahoma.

“We have long anticipated that the judge would eventually undo the 2016 land transfer,” he told TMZ.

“We are thankful that he dragged out his decision this long and allowed us time to complete the new Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Oklahoma, behind the World’s largest casino,” he added.

The new zoo is due to welcome visitors in the summer.

