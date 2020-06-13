Home Top Story Tiger King star Carole Baskin in talks to appear on major UK...

Tiger King star Carole Baskin in talks to appear on major UK reality show

This would be TV gold!

Kendra Becker
Tiger King star Carole Baskin is reportedly in talks to appear on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

According to The Sun, the Big Cat Rescue founder has been offered a big money deal to take part in this year’s series.

A TV source said: “Jungle producers have made a formal approach and hope she will do it.”

The 59-year-old rose to fame in Netflix’s Tiger King series earlier this year, as Joe Exotic’s arch nemesis.

The eccentric zoo owner was sentenced to 22-years in prison last year, after he was convicted of 17 federal charges – including animal abuse, and plotting to murder Carole.

