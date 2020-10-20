Tiger King star Carole Baskin comes out as bisexual

The 59-year-old spoke candidly about her sexuality for the first time

Tiger King star Carole Baskin has come out as bisexual, opening up about her sexuality for the first time.

The 59-year-old rose to fame in Netflix’s hit series earlier this year, as Joe Exotic’s arch nemesis.

The Big Cat Rescue CEO spoke candidly about realising she had “equal feelings for women as I did for men” back in the 1980s, admitting she “always considered herself bisexual”.

In an interview with LGBT+ publication Pink News, Carole recalled feeling like she was “probably born into the wrong body” because she was such a “tomboy”.

“I was always very male-oriented in the things I did… I never had any mothering instincts or anything, you know, I never played with dolls.

“And so I always thought that there was something off there, that I couldn’t quite put my finger on,” she explained.

“But it was during the ’80s that I discovered that through dealing with the LGBT+ community that I [realised] I had just as equal feelings for women as I did for men.

“I have always considered myself to be bisexual. Even though I’ve never had a wife, I could just as easily have a wife as a husband.”

She added: “As far as the way I feel about us, I think we are all one and I just don’t see us as being different genders or different colours or anything.”

Joe Exotic was sentenced to 22-years in prison last year, after he was convicted of 17 federal charges – including animal abuse, and plotting to murder Carole.

Speaking about whether she thought her nemesis was a good representation of the LGBT+ community, Carole said: “I think he’s an embarrassment to the human community.

“It’s not a matter of what your sexuality is, this man is just a deviant in the way that he treats human life and animal life.

“I think he’s a malignant narcissist, and that it’s all about him. It doesn’t have anything to do with any of the communities that he may associate himself with.”