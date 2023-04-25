THREE stars join the cast of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa

Three more stars have joined the cast of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa.

The All Stars spin-off series kicked off on Monday night, with a starting line-up which included Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell, model Janice Dickinson, Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan, and Olympian Fatima Whitbread.

Boxer Amir Khan, Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo, Happy Mondays legend Shaun Ryder, cricketer Phil Tufnell and Countdown star Carol Vorderman also headed to South Africa.

Gillian McKeith was the first surprise arrival into the South African camp.

Now, Andy Whyment, Georgia Toffolo and Myleene Klass have all joined the line-up.

Speaking ahead of her return to the show, Myleene said: “When do you get to do an adventure like this? Doing the all-star series feels like an incredible thing to be part of. It is also a great honour. There have been hundreds of contestants to choose from and it feels like we are in the Avengers!”

“My children are excited too. They weren’t around when I first went in and it is something we have always talked about. When we sat down together as a family to talk about it, they told me to do it because it looked like so much fun.”

Elsewhere, Toff said: “I don’t know what to expect but that is perfect. I am not one of those people that likes to think of a scenario in my head. I would far rather turn up, have a

laugh, and see how it goes.”

“I navigated the last camp and whether five years on I might be a little bit more nervous, who knows. But I hope I will throw myself into everything as I did back then. It is such an

amazing opportunity.”

Finally Andy said: “I am a massive fan of the show and to be asked again is such an honour.”

“I felt privileged to be asked back and I said yes immediately – well once I had spoken to Corrie to make sure I could do it. They said I could and so here we are!”