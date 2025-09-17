Three iconic Islanders ‘lined-up’ for upcoming All Stars season – including former winner and fan favourites

Alima Gaggio, Andrada Pop and Love Island winner Jess Harding are all reportedly “in talks” with ITV bosses to appear on the upcoming season of All Stars.

Although she only spent a brief time in the villa, bosses are eager to have Andrada return for a longer stay, as well as fan favourite Alima Gaggio.

On the other hand, season 10 winner Jess Harding, who won the series with ex Sammy Root, is also reportedly being “lined up” to return.

A source told The Sun: “It’s very early days but Jess, Andrada and Alima are all in talks with ITV bosses about joining series three of All Stars.

“They’re all massive fan favourites so viewers would be tuning in to see them find love.”

The news of Jess returning to the series comes shortly after she sparked romance rumours with BBC Three star James Blake at the National Television Awards.

One onlooker told The Sun of their flirty display: “They placed themselves down in one of the private booths and it was clear that they only had eyes for each other.”

“Jess and James could be seen sharing a laugh and a joke with each other and it was obvious she had no interest in mingling with the other stars at the celeb-packed bash.”

“At one point her co-star and pal Whitney Adebayo sat at the table with them for a catch-up but quickly went back to dancing to give Jess some more alone time,” the source continued.

It was announced last month that Love Island: All Stars will return for a third series – and there’s a twist, with the series set to run for six weeks instead of five.

Once again, fan-favourite Islanders from across 10 years of the show will return to the famous Villa in search of that much-wanted spark, while navigating the relationship dilemmas of bombshells, heads turning and what it truly means to be open.

Last season saw iconic Islanders like Ekin-Su, Curtis Pritchard, Gabby Allen, Luca Bish and Casey O’Gorman return for a second chance at love.