Three couples at risk of being dumped from Love Island tonight after public vote

Fans have been voting for which couple they think is the most compatible

Three couples at risk of being dumped from Love Island tonight after...

One couple will be dumped from the Love Island villa tonight after a public vote.

At the end of Monday night’s episode, viewers were asked to vote for the couple they think is the most compatible.

The three couples who receive the fewest votes will be dumped for the show.

Liam receives a text which reads: “Can all Islanders gather around the fire pit immediately.”

As the Islanders gather at the fire pit, Liberty receives a text which reads: “Islanders. The public have been voting for the couple that they think is the most compatible. Those with the fewest votes risk being dumped tonight. Please all stand up.”

The Islanders receive more texts which reveal the four couples who received the most votes from the public, and are therefore safe.



The three couples left standing are at risk of being dumped from the show.

The couples are: Sharon and Hugo, Faye and Teddy, Chloe and Toby, Liberty and Jake, Kaz and Aaron, and Millie and Liam.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.