Three bombshells from new ‘tell-all’ Meghan Markle biography

A new “tell-all” biography about Meghan Markle is set for release in the coming week.

‘Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors’, which was written by well-known author Tom Bower without the cooperation of the Duchess of Sussex, is set for release on Thursday, July 21.

A source told The Sun: “This is the book Meghan will be dreading. Tom doesn’t pull his punches and is terrifyingly thorough in his research. No stone will be left unturned.”

Extracts from the book have been appearing in this weekend’s UK papers, and we have rounded up some of the biggest bombshells so far.

Take a look:

Meghan was ‘furious’ about the Vanity Fair cover that announced her relationship with Harry

In an except obtained by The Times, Tom Bower said Meghan was “ecstatic” when Vanity Fair agreed to do a story about her, and put her on the cover of the September 2017 issue.

But when the magazine used the headline ‘She’s Just Wild About Harry’ and did not focus on her work as an activist and philanthropist, Meghan was furious with her US public relations company, Sunshine Sachs.

Bower writes: “Sunshine Sachs had demanded that the magazine satisfy Meghan’s requirement that she be presented as a philanthropist and activist, without considering one problem: Vanity Fair’s scrupulous researchers could find no evidence of her global philanthropy and activism.”

Instead, Vanity Fair contributing editor Sam Kashner, who confessed he had never heard of Meghan, asked the former Suits star about her relationship with Prince Harry.

She replied: “We’re a couple. We’re in love.”

Bower writes: “The interview triggered sensational reactions: Meghan had used her relationship with Harry to promote herself. The Hollywoodisation of the royal family had sealed Meghan’s fate as Harry’s fiancée.”

Queen Elizabeth ‘didn’t want’ Meghan at Prince Philip’s funeral

Queen Elizabeth was reportedly relieved Meghan could not attend the funeral of her late husband Prince Philip last April.

Her husband Prince Harry flew home from the US to mourn the loss of his grandfather, while Meghan stayed at home with their son Archie. She was also pregnant with the couple’s second child, Lilibet, at the time.

According to Bower’s new book, the Queen told royal aides: “Thank goodness Meghan is not coming.”

The funeral came just weeks after Meghan and Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey aired, in which they made a series of shocking allegations about the Royal Family.

Meghan and Harry were ‘furious’ over Platinum Jubilee arrangements

Harry and Meghan were reportedly left “festering with fury” after the Palace denied all of their demands on the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

According to Bower, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to appear alongside the Queen on Buckingham Palace’s balcony during the celebrations.

According to the biographer, Harry “asked the Queen’s resistant advisers” and when this “failed” he visited the monarch en route to the Invictus Games in The Netherlands in April.

However, Mr Bower said the issue of the Sussexes stepping out on the Palace’s balcony “remained unresolved”.

Bower said Harry and Meghan “mixed faultlessly” with athletes at the Games.

He write: “But, as later events seemed to show, festering was their fury that the Palace had refused all of their demands for a prominent role at the Jubilee in return for returning to Britain with their children.”