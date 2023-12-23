This year’s Christmas number one is…

This year’s Christmas number one has been revealed.

This year saw heavy competition from the likes of Mariah Carey, Wham!, The Pogues, Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Sam Ryder – who were all in the running to reach the number one spot.

With one of the fiercest chart battles now coming to an end, this band has finally secured the top spot after over 30 years.

Wham! has secured this year’s Christmas number one, with their festive hit, Last Christmas.

Consisting of duo Andrew Ridgeley and the late George Michael, they were previously denied the top spot back when the single was released in 1984, when it was famously kept at bay by Band Aid’s “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” – which actually featured Michael in the all-star charity ensemble.

Sharing the lovely news, the band’s official Instagram page wrote: “At long last… We have claimed the Official UK Christmas Number 1 with ‘Last Christmas’ for the very first time in its near 40-year history! 🎄🏆”

“We are so delighted by this and cannot thank the fans enough for their continued love and support that they show to the song every year.”

“What an incredible achievement – George would have been so proud and delighted by this ❤️”

Wham! fought off competition this year from heavyweights including Mariah Carey and her hit, All I Want for Christmas Is You, and The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl’s Fairytale of New York, which fought for the number one spot after the death of frontman Shane MacGowan last month.

Also in the running was Ed Sheeran and Elton John’s 2021 single, Merry Christmas.

Last Christmas was streamed 13.3 million times over the past seven days, according to Official Charts Company data, making it the most streamed Christmas Number one ever during Christmas week.

Andrew said of their success: “It’ll mean a lot to Wham!’s legacy – it’s the crowning glory.”

“Last Christmas was conceived as a Christmas No 1. Lofty ambitions, but Yog set lofty ambitions for himself as a songwriter.”

“Our fans will have a real sense of achievement and pride in the fact it’s become Christmas No 1.”

He continued: “It was a huge disappointment to us both when it didn’t reach No 1 because, in our opinion, it was nailed on.”

“Had it not been for Band Aid’s, Do They Know It’s Christmas?, it probably would’ve been No 1.”

“Thwarted for many years subsequent to that – the perennial bridesmaid – over recent years it seems it’s become part of the fabric of Christmas for a lot of people.”

George sadly passed away on Christmas Day in 2016, from heart failure.