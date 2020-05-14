This week’s Late Late Show line-up includes a world famous singer

Let's just say the people of Ireland LOVE him!

Global singing superstar, Michael Bublé, will be on The Late Late Show on Friday night.

The Canadian singer will be chatting to Ryan about lockdown with his family, and the challenges facing the music industry during the ongoing pandemic.

Hoteliers John and Francis Brennan will also be in studio to discuss John’s ongoing health battle, and the huge changes in the hospitality sector.

In February of this year, Roy Keane captured the hearts of the nation when he appeared on The Late Late Show with Fayla, a puppy in training for the Irish Guide Dogs.

Tomorrow evening, The Late Late Show will revisit the story – catching up on labrador Fayla’s journey to becoming a working guide dog.

Kodaline will also be in studio, performing their new single, and a special version of High Hopes.

Aslan frontman Christy Dignam will be speaking to Ryan too, about the recent passing of his beloved father due to Covid-19.

Singer and show favourite Imelda May announced this week that she’s set to release an EP of poetry in June, and Imelda will be giving her debut spoken word performance of some of her compositions during the show.

And finally – RTÉ 2FM presenter Eoghan McDermott will be in studio to shave his head live on air to raise funds for The Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and Ryan will also catch up with Julian Benson via Skype.

The Late Late Show airs this Friday, May 15th, at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.

