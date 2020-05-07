This week’s Late Late Show line-up has landed

Pierce Brosnan and Mary McAleese are among the guests this Friday

The lineup for this week’s Late Late Show has been revealed.

Ireland’s very own James Bond, Pierce Brosnan, will be on to speak to Ryan Tubridy from Hawaii.

The Mamma Mia! star will be talking about his experience of growing up in Navan, and will reveal which Irish actors he could see playing the next 007.

U2’s Adam Clayton will also appear on the show from his Dublin home.

The musician will open up about his experiences in lockdown, and the importance of looking after your mental health during these difficult times.

Former President of Ireland Mary McAleese will be on the show too, sharing her hopes for the nation after the coronavirus pandemic.

She will also voice her support for Pieta House’s Darkness Into Light campaign.

There will also be a live performance from Mary Black, Mary Coughlan, Frances Black and Sharon Shannon.

The talented women will be live in-studio to give a number of very special performances from the beloved compilation album A Woman’s Heart.

On episode three of #GossChats, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan virtually sits down with social media star and TV presenter James Kavanagh.

James reveals all about his new fashion line Tiocfaidh Ar Sesh, which is in aid of two incredible charities, and he opens up about what he’s missing during lockdown.

#GossChats is in partnership with top aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.