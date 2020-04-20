This Too Hot To Handle star already won ANOTHER dating reality show

Netflix new show Too Hot Too Handle has become our new Love Island/Love is Blind until we get new seasons – but it seems one of the stars is already very familiar with the reality TV process.

Australian contestant Harry Jowsey actually already won another dating show and bagged 100k cash with his then-girlfriend on the series.

Harry, 22, has claimed that his experience on Newzealand show Heartbreak Island, which he starred in just two years ago in 2018.

Speaking to Mail Online, Harry said he didn’t feel his time on the other series influenced his behaviour on Too Hoot To Handle.

“I’ve always been true to myself,” he said. “I’m a massive idiot, so I never usually think about stuff that I do. I definitely think that going on this second show it was a way easier decision because I knew exactly what I was getting into,” he explained.

Talking about his starring role in the other series, Harry set he told producers “off the bat” that he had won another dating series.

The new Netflix show offers a 100k prize to contestants – but while they are set up on dates they are not allowed to kiss, touch or have sex, and if they do, they start to lose thousands from the prize money pot.

