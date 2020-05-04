She would be amazing!

This star is tipped to replace Holly Willoughby on Celebrity Juice

Michelle Keegan has been tipped to replace Holly Willoughby on Celebrity Juice.

The This Morning presenter recently announced that she was stepping down from the panel after 12 years on the show.

Rumours have been rife that the former Coronation Street star will take over from Holly.

“After leaving her role in Our Girl, Michelle Keegan is likely to have some time on her hands so we make her one of the front-runners to replace Holly Willoughby on Celebrity Juice,” OK! reported.

“The popular actress has been a hit on the show before so it would be no surprise if she took up the role permanently.”

Michelle is in the lead with odds of 4/1 while Scarlett Moffatt is just behind her with odds of 9/2.

Other celebrities who have been speculated are Paddy McGuinness, Fearn Cotton and Emma Bunton.

Kelly Brook was the bookies’ initial favourite with odds of 8/1.

Michelle most recently starred in the military drama Our Girl.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast we are talking through Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s relationship – as they confirm they are expecting their first child together.

Speaking of relationships, is Kylie Jenner back with Travis Scott? Are Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian back on? The girls talk through alk the latest Kardashian-Jenner news.

Plus Ali and Kendra delve deep into new hit series Normal People, and THOSE controversial sex scenes. And the girls go through Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s divorce filings.