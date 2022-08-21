This popular Euphoria star is in Ireland right now

PSA: Angus Cloud is in Ireland right now.

The actor, who is best known for playing Fezco in the HBO drama Euphoria, took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a snap of himself out on a hike.

The 24-year-old tagged the location as Cushina in Co. Offaly.

While Angus was born in Oakland, California, his family hail from Ireland, where the majority of them still live.

In fact, the actor’s full name is actually Conor Angus Cloud Hickey.

During an interview with WSJ Magazine in 2019, he said he was planning on moving to Ireland before he was cast in Euphoria.

At the time, he said: “I was gonna move to Ireland for a while. All my family lives out there.”

Angus had no prior acting experience before he was cast in Euphoria. The 24-year-old was working at a chicken-and-waffles restaurant in Brooklyn, New York, when he was scouted by casting agent Jennifer Venditti. During an interview with GQ back in January, the actor admitted his character Fez was originally supposed to die in the first season. But the show’s creator Sam Levinson changed his mind after watching Angus perform in the role. Angus presumed because he didn’t have any acting experience, his character wasn’t supposed to last very long on the show. He said: “I don’t know, but apparently, because they cast me off the street, I guess the character of Fezco was [never meant to stick around]. I don’t even know how. I never saw that script. No one ever told me.” Angus only found out his character was supposed to die from co-star Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate Jacobs in the show. He said: “It was one day when we were filming the pilot that I think Jacob told me, he was like, ‘Oh yeah, you didn’t know? Your character gets [imitates brains getting blown out].’” “And yeah, it never ended up happening. I think that they liked what I did and so they decided to keep me alive and let me rock.” “I don’t know how I was going out, but hopefully I would’ve gone out like a G.”