This One Direction star is ‘single again’ after splitting from his girlfriend

Louis Tomlinson is reportedly single again, after splitting from Danish model Sofie Nyvang.

The singer was first spotted holding hands with Sofie during a coffee date in Los Angeles in February, but the pair have since called it quits.

A source told The UK Sun: “Louis wasn’t ready to settle down again so soon after leaving a serious relationship.”

“He is focusing on his craft and writing new music. He’s feeling really creative at the moment,” the insider added.

Louis was linked to Sofie after splitting from his longterm girlfriend Eleanor Calder last year.

The former couple first started dating in 2011, but called it quits in 2015 – one year before the 1D star had his son Freddie with American stylist Briana Jungwirth.

It’s understood Louis and Eleanor rekindled their romance in 2017, and the pair even sparked engagement rumours back in 2020.

But in January of this year, The Sun reported that they had once again parted ways.

At the time, a source said: “They have mutual friends and a long history, so at the moment it doesn’t look like a reunion at some point is completely off the cards.”

“But now they are not together.”