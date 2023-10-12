This Morning set to undergo a ‘complete revamp’ – following Holly Willoughby’s departure

This Morning is reportedly set to undergo a “complete revamp”.

It comes after Holly Willoughby announced her shock departure from the ITV morning show on Tuesday.

Five months prior, her former co-host and best pal Phillip Schofield left the show, and subsequently admitted to having an affair with a younger man.

According to The UK Sun, bosses are searching for “the new Phil and Holly” to take over This Morning in the new year, and will meet with potential presenters “until they find a pairing with the perfect chemistry”.

A source told the publication: “Holly’s decision to leave has sent shockwaves through the corridors of power at ITV, but the feeling now is that change must be made — and this is the impetus needed.”

“This Morning boss Martin Frizell will continue to lead the charge and is working tirelessly to give viewers what they want — a warm, buzzy, feel-good magazine show, marshalled by two fresh new anchors.”

According to recent odds by BonusCodeBets, Holly’s co-star Alison Hammond is the current favourite to permanently replace her.

A BonusCodeBets spokesperson said: “Holly Willoughby first began presenting This Morning in 2009 and will now permanently step away from hosting duties on the daytime show, leaving a seat on the blue sofa vacant for a new name.”

“Alison Hammond is the current evens favourite according to the bookies, with Josie Gibson next in the betting at 2/1.

“Outsiders for the role include 33/1 shots Davina McCall and Mel Giedroyc, while a return for Ruth Langsford is also 33/1 and Judy Finnigan is 50/1 to make a comeback.”

Check out the full odds here.

In a statement shared to Instagram on Tuesday evening, Holly announced her departure from This Morning after 14 years.

The popular presenter wrote: “I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.”

“To everyone who has ever worked on the show over the years, thank you so so much. This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together.”

“Thank you to everyone at ITV for being supportive. To every guest who has sat on our sofa, thank you.”

“Most of all, thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day,” she continued.

“Richard and Judy said ‘we only look after this show, it will always belong to the viewers.’”

“It’s been an honour to just be part of it’s story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.”

“I will miss you all so much,” she added, before signing off with, “Holly.”