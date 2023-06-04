THIS Love Island 2023 star has a famous mum

It turns out Love Island 2023 star Molly Marsh has a famous mum.

The 24-year-old is one of the 10 sexy singletons confirmed for the upcoming summer series, which premieres on Monday night at 9pm.

Ahead of the show’s highly anticipated return, it has been revealed that Molly is the daughter of Coronation Street star Janet Marsh.

Janet appeared on the soap on three separate occasions – playing different roles in the medical profession.

The actress has also starred in Bodies, Where The Heart Is and Still Open All Hours.

Molly told RadioTimes.com that her mum is “really supportive and excited” about her Love Island stint.

She said: “We already have been very big fans of the show.”

“[My family] know how the show works and what it entails. So they are really excited for me and they know how much I love being in a relationship.”

“They know that I love being in love, so they do want that for me again, so I can probably leave them alone a bit!”

Molly is not the only contestant with a famous parent.

Tyrique Hyde, who will also enter the villa on Monday night, is the son of footballer Micah Hyde.

Meet the full cast of Love Island’s 2023 summer here.

