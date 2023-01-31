THIS Love Island 2023 contestant was supposed to enter the villa last year

Love Island 2023 contestant Tanyel Revan was reportedly supposed to enter the villa last year.

The 26-year-old entered the South African villa on day one earlier this month, and coupled up with Kai Fagan.

However, The UK Sun have reported that the Londoner’s Love Island experience could have been much different – as she was lined up to enter the Majorcan villa last year as a bombshell.

A source told the publication: “Tanyel was lined up to go into the Majorca villa as a late bombshell last year and was even flown to Spain, staying in isolation for two weeks.”

“She was pretty much guaranteed a spot in the villa, but at the last minute the storyline changed and she wasn’t the right fit.”

“Tanyel was really devastated but she parted ways with producers on good terms and they loved her energy.”

“As promised they didn’t forget her, and called her back for the Winter series. So it worked out in her favour.”

