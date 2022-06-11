This is why Zayn Malik is trending on social media

Zayn Malik has left One Direction fans in hysterics, after posting a video of him belting out the band’s hit ballad You & I.

In an eight second clip posted to his Instagram, Zayn recreated his iconic You & I high note, and it sent the comments section into a frenzy.

One fan wrote, “ZAYN YOU HAVE SUMMONED THE WHOLE FANDOM,” while another said, “NO F*****G WAY IS THIS REAL.”

Zayn left One Direction in 2015, just months before they announced their indefinite hiatus.

The 29-year-old has mostly refrained from discussing the band, or his former bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne, since his shock exit from the group.

Zayn posted the video just days after his former 1D bandmate Liam made off-hand comments about him on the Impaulsive podcast with Logan Paul.

The 28-year-old implied that that Zayn’s upbringing was partially to blame for his questionable behaviour in recent years, stating: “If I had had to go through what he went through through his growth and whatever else…”

Nevertheless, One Direction fans are now hoping for a band reunion – nearly seven years on from their split.

Within eight hours, Zayn’s video has been viewed over 6 million times, and his name is currently trending on Twitter.

One fan commented, “This has saved my 2022,” while a second agreed, “I can’t believe I’m hearing this in 2022. Blessed.”