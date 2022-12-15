This is why the Royal family will not comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries

There have been a number of shocking claims about the Royal family in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix docuseries.

However, both Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have said they will not be commenting on the six-part series.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl has revealed to Entertainment Tonight why that is.

As was the case last week, both Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace say they will not be commenting on today’s final episodes of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan. *Tweet updated to include KP — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 15, 2022

She said: “I’ve spoken to senior palace aides who said they are reluctant to comment unless there is anything damaging, untrue or defamatory.”

“In this docuseries, they really don’t want to be drawn into it for the simple fact that they don’t want to give an already much-hyped docuseries even more oxygen or publicity.”

“So, I think if they can ride this out without being drawn into it, then that’s probably the strategy. I’m told by a senior palace aide, it’s a case of keep calm and carry on, and let’s not get too distracted by this.”

Katie added: “So, my understanding is that the royals, certainly the King and the Queen Consort will not be watching the docuseries. And William and Kate… I don’t believe they will be watching it, no.”

“I think there’s a sense of weariness and fatigue at hearing this story solely through the mouthpieces of Harry and Megan and of course, William and Kate, the King and Queen Consort, they can’t really answer back, so, I think it’s just a case of, we’re not going to engage.”

“Yes, they’re free to do this, if this is the path they choose to take, but we’ll only intervene if there is anything deeply damaging, and as we saw with Oprah, the palace really only intervened over that really damaging race allegation about the color of their unborn son’s skin.”

“I think they just want to keep their distance from it. And by not watching it, I suppose, is a way of not engaging,” she explained.

At the beginning of each Harry & Meghan episode, Netflix claim that members of the royal family declined to comment on the content of the series.

A source close to the royal family has since claimed: “That is incorrect. Neither Buckingham Palace nor Kensington Palace nor any members of the royal family were approached for comment on the content of the series, [The palace] is not aware of any such approach for comment.”