This is why the Love Island launch show has been ‘thrown into chaos’

The Love Island launch show has reportedly been “thrown into chaos”, after bad weather “battered” the South African villa.

The popular dating show returns to our screens tonight for a winter series, with new host Maya Jama at the helm.

Ten stunning singletons will move into a luxury villa in South Africa, where they are hoping to find love.

According to The UK Sun, strong winds made filming the show’s opening scenes difficult, and risked ruining Maya’s dramatic entrance.

Luckily, they managed to film the presenter arriving by helicopter before the weather “caused mayhem”.

However, the Islanders were reportedly left shivering around the firepit, and the bad weather also affected everything from sound to lighting and cameras.

A source said: “ITV have big plans for this series to be more epic than ever, and were really excited about Maya’s big arrival on the helicopter so thank God that footage was all in the can before the winds crept up.”

“But by the time it came to filming in the evening it had really kicked up a gear. It caused mayhem. Every department was affected — sound, lighting, cameras, wardrobe.”

“The winds swept over the vast property’s gardens and pool as the crew fought for clear audio for the show’s much anticipated first episode. None of the Islanders expected to be shivering around the fire pit either, but it came into its own,” the insider added.

The new season of Love Island starts tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media Two. Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter. Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order. SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.