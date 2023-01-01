This is why the Loose Women panel didn’t congratulate Stacey Solomon on her pregnancy

Stacey Solomon announced she was expecting her fifth child on December 28.

The 33-year-old, who already shares two children with her husband Joe Swash, announced the news via Instagram at the time.

The following day, an episode of Loose Women aired featuring panel Coleen Nolan, Denise Welch, Linda Robson and Kelle Bryan, which left fans confused after they failed to congratulate their co-star on her pregnancy news.

Coleen Nolan has since addressed fans’ concerns as to why the Loose Women panel failed to mention Stacey’s pregnancy.

The 57-year-old tweeted: “To everyone who’s tweeted in wondering why it wasn’t mentioned on today’s @loosewomen…”

“It’s because the episodes between Christmas and New Years were pre-recorded.”

“No big secret, the pre-records were announced in the Christmas lineup!”

Stacey announced she was expecting her third child with her husband Joe on December 28.

Alongside a sweet video of her telling Joe about the pregnancy, Stacey wrote on Instagram at the time: “Me + Him = 👦🏻👦🏼👦🏼🧒🏼👧🏼👶.”

The couple tied the knot at their Essex home of Pickle Cottage back in July.

Stacey and Joe already share two children – a son named Rex, and a daughter named Rose.

The 33-year-old is also mum to two sons – Zachary and Leighton, from past relationships.

Joe also shares one son – Harry, with his ex Emma Sophocleous.