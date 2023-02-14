This is why Rihanna did NOT get paid for her Super Bowl performance

Rihanna made her highly awaited return to the stage on Sunday night, as she headlined the Super Bowl half-time show.

The singer, who confirmed her pregnancy during her performance, sang some of her greatest hits during the 13 minute concert – Diamonds, We Found Love, Run This Town, All of the Lights, and Umbrella.

Despite putting on such an incredible show, Rihanna will not receive a paycheck from the NFL.

NFL spokesperson Joanna Hunter explained to Forbes back in 2016: “We do not pay the artists. We cover expenses and production costs.”

Rihanna wore an all-red custom jumpsuit by Loewe for the Super Bowl half-time show, which marked her first live performance in seven years.

The show took place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with a host of famous faces in attendance.

Jay-Z, Floyd Mayweather, Adele, and Paul McCartney were all spotted in the crowd on the night, as they watched the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

While on stage, Rihanna debuted her growing baby bump, confirming she is expecting baby number two with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on May 13 last year.

Rihanna and A$AP, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, were first linked in 2020.

The couple finally confirmed their romance in May 2021, with A$AP gushing about his girlfriend in an interview with GQ magazine.

He said at the time: “The love of my life. My lady. [Relationships are] so much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

A$AP was seen supporting his girlfriend from the crowd as she performed the Super Bowl.