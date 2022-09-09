This is why Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal titles have changed

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been given new titles, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The British monarch passed away at her home in Balmoral, Scotland on Thursday, at the age of 96.

The Queen’s eldest son Charles immediately ascended to the throne after she died, making him King Charles III, while his wife Camilla will now be known as Queen Consort.

Prior to the monarch’s death, Charles was the Prince of Wales and Camilla was the Duchess of Cornwall.

William and Kate have also been given new titles in wake of the Queen’s passing.

As the new heir to the throne, William automatically assumes the following titles – Duke of Cornwall, Earl of Chester and Duke of Rothesay for use when in Scotland.

As William’s wife, Kate has secured the female equivalent of these titles – Duchess of Cornwall, Countess of Chester and Duchess of Rothesay.

The couple were previously known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, but William and Kate will keep this title too.

This means the pair will now be referred to as The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.

Additionally, their children will now be known as Prince George of Cornwall and Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cornwall and Cambridge, and Prince Louis of Cornwall and Cambridge.

Prince William is yet to inherit the title of Prince of Wales.

While the title is usually held by the heir to the throne, it’s not automatically passed on and it’s up to King Charles to bestow the honour on Prince William.

If William is handed the Prince of Wales title, Kate will become the Princess of Wales – a title previously held by her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.