This is why Prince Harry has been ‘banned’ from wearing a military uniform to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

Prince Harry has been “banned” from wearing a military uniform to the funeral of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The British monarch died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96.

Her state funeral will take place on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey.

Ahead of the funeral, royal correspond Omid Scobie has revealed that only working members of Royal Family will wear military uniform for ceremonial events honouring The Queen over the coming days.

These events include the procession and service in Edinburgh today, the coffin procession to Westminster Hall (and vigil that follows), the state funeral, and the final committal in Windsor.

He tweeted: “As a non-working member of the family, Prince Andrew will not wear uniform to above events. However, ‘as a special mark of respect’, a royal source says he will at the final vigil in Westminster Hall.”

Omid later confirmed: “I understand that, unlike Prince Andrew at final vigil, Prince Harry will NOT be allowed to wear uniform at any ceremonial events. No doubt a huge blow for the Duke of Sussex, who served for 10 years and this morning spoke of the Queen being his ‘commander-in-chief.'”

UPDATE: Only working members of Royal Family will wear military uniform for ceremonial events honouring The Queen over next week: procession and service in Edinburgh today, coffin procession to Westminster Hall (and vigil that follows), state funeral, final committal in Windsor. — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 12, 2022

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles as senior working members of the Royal Family back in 2020, before moving to the US.

Prince Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages by his late mother Queen Elizabeth earlier this year, amid his civil lawsuit in the US over allegations of sexual assault.

The Duke of York has repeatedly denied the allegations against him.