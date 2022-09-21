This is why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle rushed back to the US after the Queen’s funeral

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already returned to the US, following the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew to the UK earlier this month for a string of charity events, and extended their stay following the death of Harry’s grandmother on September 8.

Meanwhile, the couple’s two children – Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1 – stayed in the US with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland.

After 17 days away from home, Harry and Meghan were understandably very eager to get back to their two children this week.

According to HELLO!, this is why the couple quickly hopped on a flight back to the US from London Heathrow on Tuesday, just hours after the Queen was buried in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working members of the Royal family in March 2020, and subsequently moved to Montecito, California with their children.

Since then, there has been an evident rift between them and Harry’s family, especially with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The couples stepped out in public together for the first time in over two years when they visited Windsor on Saturday, September 10.

It was later reported that William, the new Prince of Wales, “invited” the couple to join him and his wife Kate Middleton to put on a “united front” in wake of the Queen’s death.

But days later, Harry and Meghan were reportedly uninvited from the Queen’s pre-funeral reception at Buckingham Palace.

According to The Telegraph, the couple had received an invite to the pre-funeral reception, which was hosted by King Charles III and his Queen Consort Camilla.

However, the pair were later informed that only working members of the Royal Family were welcome to attend the event.

Sources told the outlet that the pair “appeared baffled” by the mix-up in plans.

Meghan and Harry tied-the-knot in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2018.

They welcomed their first child together, a son named Archie, the following year.

The couple then welcomed their second child, a daughter named Lilibet Diana after Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and his late mother Diana, last June.