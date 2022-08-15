This is why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning to the UK next month

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will return to the UK next month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who currently live in California with their two children, will attend a string of charity events during their visit.

A spokesperson for the couple confirmed: “Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September.”

The trip will include a visit to Manchester on September 5, where the couple will attend the One Young World summit – an event which brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries.

Harry is a counsellor for the organisation – alongside Justin Trudeau, Sir Richard Branson, and Jamie Oliver.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will then travel to Germany to attend the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event, before returning to the UK for the WellChild Awards on September 8.

Meghan and Harry were also back in the UK in June to attend the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations with their children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

Prior to this, the couple hadn’t been in the UK together since they stepped down as senior working royals in March 2020, and moved to California.

Prince Harry returned to the UK alone on two separate occasions last year – to attend his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021, and to unveil a statue of his late mother Princess Diana alongside his brother Prince William in July.