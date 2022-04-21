This is why Pete Davidson may not appear on Kim Kardashian’s new reality show

Pete Davidson has reportedly been advised not to appear on his girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s new Hulu reality show.

According to Page Six, people close to the comedian have warned him to steer clear of the cameras.

While Pete has been in a string of high-profile relationships, it’s understood his team believe being on a reality show would turn his life upside down.

A source told the outlet: “Before he met Kim, no one knew what Pete was doing [all the time].”

Pete’s inner circle also believe being on the show could ruin his relationship with Kim.

Meanwhile, another source said the SNL star “feels no pressure to be in the show”.

“If it happens that he’s on the show, it happens,” the second insider said.

Pete started dating the reality star in October, following her split from Kanye West last February.

During a recent interview with Variety, the 41-year-old addressed her romance with Pete for the first time, and confirmed she’ll talk about him in their new Hulu series.

But when asked if she had filmed with Pete yet, Kim confirmed she’s hadn’t but hinted he’ll be on the show’s next season.

“I have not filmed with him. And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does,” she said.

“But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away.”

“I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season. It wouldn’t reach until next season.”