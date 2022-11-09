This is why Olivia Attwood was ‘forced to quit’ I’m A Celebrity

Olivia Attwood was reportedly forced to quit I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here due to the show’s strict Covid rules.

According to The Sun, the Love Island star wanted to return to camp after leaving to deal with a medical issue – but bosses wouldn’t allow her.

Insiders have claimed the show’s producers feared she could potentially infect the other contestants with the virus.

For Olivia to be allowed back into camp, she would have had to complete another week’s isolation.

A TV insider said: “It was felt this would be too much time to spend away from the competition and potentially place her campmates at a disadvantage to her.”

“Obviously viewers at home couldn’t include her in any votes, including selecting them for different challenges during the series.”

“Olivia would have been going back in almost halfway through the series, which simply wasn’t fair.”

“As frustrating and upsetting as that was for Olivia, who was willing to do whatever it took to go back, she could also see it was an impossible situation,” the source added.

The 31-year-old has already jetted back to the UK from Australia, where she’s been reunited with her fiancé Bradley Dack.

When Goss.ie contacted ITV for a comment, a spokesperson reiterated the following statement: “As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo medical checks.”

“Unfortunately, the medical team has advised that it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation. She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show.”

The news comes after Olivia’s family released a statement on her behalf on Monday.

They wrote: “To say Olivia is heartbroken would be an understatement, she dreamed of doing ‘I’m a Celeb’ for years, and was absolutely loving every second of the show and throwing herself into jungle life feet first (just as we knew she would).”

“However, for reasons beyond her control her journey has been cut short. Your support and kind words have meant the absolute world to her, now as much as it always has.”

“You will hear the truth from Olivia in due course and she will be back on your screens in the New Year.”

Olivia shot to fame on the 2017 series of Love Island, and made history as the first ever Love Island star to appear on I’m A Celeb.

Since her exit was confirmed by ITV, many fans have admitted they’re “gutted” she’s been forced to quit the programme.

Viewers had already tipped her to win the show, and were looking forward to seeing her face off against Matt Hancock – who will enter camp during tonight’s episode.