This is why #NotMyKing is trending on social media

#NotMyKing has been trending on social media in recent days, following the ascension of King Charles III.

After Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on September 8, her eldest son Charles automatically became the next King.

While many have celebrated the new monarch, others have expressed their anger over his ascension by using #NotMyKing online.

People have been using the hashtag to criticise the monarchy, and have pointed out that the UK saw two new leaders come into power last week without a public vote.

Britain’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss was elected by members of the Conservative Party, not in a general election.

#NotMyKing has also been used by people protesting against the monarchy in public, which has lead to several arrests across the nation.

The arrests have been branded “deeply concerning” online, as they’ve raised questions about democracy and the right to freedom of speech in the UK.

Seriously worrying that holding a sign saying #notmyking can get you removed by police. What ever your views on the monarchy, this should concern you. https://t.co/uj1TGkdL5t — Clay Sinclair (@claysinclair) September 12, 2022

On Monday, a barrister who held up a blank piece of paper near the Houses of Parliament was told he risked being arrested if he wrote “not my King” on it.

Paul Powlesland, 36, recorded part of his interaction with the police officer in Westminster and later shared it on social media.

In the video, the police officer said: “You said you were going to write stuff on it, that may offend people, around the King. It may offend someone.”

Paul replied, “Who’s that going to offend?” and the officer said: “I don’t know, someone may be offended by it.”

In response to the footage, the Met’s Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said people “absolutely have a right to protest”.

“We have been making this clear to all officers involved in the extraordinary policing operation currently in place and we will continue to do so,” he continued.

“However, the overwhelming majority of interactions between officers and the public at this time have been positive as people have come to the Capital to mourn the loss of Her Late Majesty the Queen.”