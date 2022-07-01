This is why Niall Horan will be joined by a host of major celebrities in Ireland next week

A host of major celebrities will be in Ireland next week, and here’s why…

The biggest names in golf will be joined by a number of famous faces for the JP McManus Pro-Am, taking place at Adare Manor in Co. Limerick on July 4th and 5th.

The star-studded line-up includes Niall Horan, Mark Wahlberg, Bill Murray, Harry Redknapp and Kenny Dalglish, to name just a few.

The current holders of the four Major championships – Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa – are included in this year’s field of professionals and amateurs.

They will also be joined by the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Leona Maguire, Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry, and former Ryder Cup captains Pádraig Harrington and Paul McGinley.

19 of the 24 competitors at last year’s Ryder Cup will be appearing at the Pro-Am, including ten of the current top eleven players in the world golf rankings.

The internationally recognised Pro-Am has helped raise over €140 million for charitable organisations in the Mid-West region of Ireland since its inception in 1990.

All funds raised are distributed in their entirety to the beneficiaries.

Tournament host, Mr. JP McManus, said: “It’s incredible to see how many players from across the world are coming to play in the Pro-Am and I would like to sincerely thank each and every one of them for offering up their time to help us raise money for charitable organisations in need.”

“We’re looking forward to welcoming them to the redesigned Golf Course of Adare Manor. Let’s hope for a bit of sunshine to really make what we expect to be a very special couple of days in Limerick.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JP McManus Pro-Am (@jpmcmanusproam)

The two-day tournament will be broadcast on Virgin Media Two from 2pm each day.

Ireland AM will be coming to you live from the grounds each morning, as presenter and golf enthusiast Tommy Bowe will be joined by some very familiar faces.

Deric Ó hArtgáin will also be bringing you the golfing forecast, as well as all the reactions and thoughts from the crowd in the build up to the tournament.