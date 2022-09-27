This is why Molly-Mae Hague thinks ‘everyone will hate’ her baby’s name

Molly-Mae Hague has admitted that “everyone will hate” the baby names she has chosen.

The 23-year-old announced she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend Tommy Fury on Sunday.

The couple met on Love Island 2019, and came runners-up behind Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

Back in 2020, Molly-Mae joked that “everyone will hate” the baby names she and Tommy chose.

She said at the time: “No one in my child’s class is going to have the same name as them.”

“I already have names in mind that I know everyone is going to hate, and I just can’t wait for it.”

The Love Island star added: “I really really don’t believe in like having to get married before having a child. I don’t think there’s an order to it.”

Fans are already convinced they’ve worked out the gender of Molly-Mae and Tommy’s baby, just days after their pregnancy announcement.

TikTok user Jazmine took to the social media platform on Monday to theorise that the couple’s baby is a girl.

She shared a snap of the 23-year-old shopping in Tesco, which had been posted to her beau’s Instagram story.

Jazmine pointed out that the couple had something pink in their shopping trolley, which looked like a baby toy.

On Sunday, Molly-Mae shared the exciting news that she was expecting her first child via Instagram, posting a sweet video of Tommy kissing her baby bump.

She captioned the post: “’I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet’ 👼🏼”

Back in May, Tommy admitted he “couldn’t wait” to start a family with his influencer girlfriend.

He told The Sun: “I want four kids but it’s Molly’s body and she’s the one who has to go through it – but I’ll be there with her every step of the way.”

“I’m a big family man and come from a big family too and it’s something we talk about a lot. I don’t think it’s in the far too distant future…”

“We’re so young but we’ve been living together for three years now – we shared a bed the night we met and then every day after that for months so it’s like we’ve been together six years.”

Last month, the boxer teased his plans to propose to Molly-Mae “very soon”.

During an Instagram Q&A, a fan asked Tommy: “When is Molly getting that ring… I think it’s time.”

“It was probably time about six months ago but it’s coming very soon,” the reality star replied.