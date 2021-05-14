The Duchess of Sussex is expecting her second child with Prince Harry

This is why Meghan Markle decided against having a baby shower

Meghan Markle has reportedly decided against hosting a baby shower before the birth of her second child with Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting a baby girl, and Meghan is due to give birth in a matter of weeks.

When Meghan was pregnant with their first child Archie, the 39-year-old had a lavish baby shower at The Mark Hotel in New York.

But the former actress decided against the idea for her second baby, as she felt it would be inappropriate.

A source told Us Weekly, “Meghan doesn’t feel a big baby shower with gifts is appropriate right now. There is too much strife in the world.”

“She and Harry have been so involved with humanitarian issues, they both feel their time and resources can be used for a better purpose.”

Meghan is allegedly planning a home birth, which she initially wanted for their son Archie, however the idea was scrapped when she went overdue.

The couple announced they were expecting their second child back in February.