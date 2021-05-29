Home Top Story This is why Matt LeBlanc is trending in Ireland after the Friends...

This is why Matt LeBlanc is trending in Ireland after the Friends reunion

The actor has inspired a tonne of memes on Irish Twitter

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-
Matt LeBlanc has inspired a plethora of hilarious memes on Twitter since the Friends reunion aired this week.

While fans were delighted to see the show’s original cast members back together for the first time in 17 years, Irish viewers were particularly amused by Matt’s laidback pose.

Reminding us of a stereotypical Irish aul lad, viewers likened the actor to everyone’s “sound uncle” or the “fella you’d end up having a deep conversation with in the residents bar after a wedding”.

Check out our favourite Matt memes below:

