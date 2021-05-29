This is why Matt LeBlanc is trending in Ireland after the Friends reunion

The actor has inspired a tonne of memes on Irish Twitter

This is why Matt LeBlanc is trending in Ireland after the Friends...

Matt LeBlanc has inspired a plethora of hilarious memes on Twitter since the Friends reunion aired this week.

While fans were delighted to see the show’s original cast members back together for the first time in 17 years, Irish viewers were particularly amused by Matt’s laidback pose.

Reminding us of a stereotypical Irish aul lad, viewers likened the actor to everyone’s “sound uncle” or the “fella you’d end up having a deep conversation with in the residents bar after a wedding”.

Check out our favourite Matt memes below:

Matt LeBlanc sits like my da whenever he’s forced to go to my auntie’s gaff pic.twitter.com/rm4aXlUYPt — Not the RTÉ News (@notthertenews) May 28, 2021

matt le blanc looks like a fella you’d end up having a deep conversation with in the residents bar after a wedding. ten pints deep and he’s giving you the best advice you’ll ever get. you’ll never meet him again but his sage wisdom sticks with you forever. a gentleman pic.twitter.com/KfXpHjFdsA — Ian (@imgrandsure) May 29, 2021

Matt le Blanc looks like he spends Christmas Eve bulk buying tins of USA biscuits for his relatives. pic.twitter.com/KujymOXwha — Mallow News (@MallowNews) May 28, 2021

Can’t get enough of these “Matt LeBlanc looks like an Irish da” memes and I think I found a winner pic.twitter.com/5ZusUmTkEY — ✨ Dean Tāne ✨ (@Maccadaynu) May 29, 2021

Matt LeBlanc looking like he won the raffle at the quiz and he’s after sending the grand-niece up with the ticket to collect the prize. pic.twitter.com/66ENcJHySc — Ciarán 🇵🇸 (@Call_Me_Ciaran) May 29, 2021

Matt Leblanc sits like a bloke that is at his nieces birthday while the cup final is on pic.twitter.com/gOORGkzpkh — Jake 🌞 (@Jakep010923) May 29, 2021

matt leblanc is your uncle when your parents forced your 6 year old self to stand up in front of the adults after a family dinner and sing a song you just learned in primary school pic.twitter.com/xjlwKDdArv — e b o n i (@spiceslag) May 29, 2021

Matt leBlanc – And who’s this lad ye do be listenin ta, Post Mahone is it? pic.twitter.com/PCpck2w4un — Mick Lally (@MickLally_) May 29, 2021

One of those men who lingers behind Marty Morrissey as he delivers a piece to camera about Carlow vs. Kildare pic.twitter.com/iAgaAmF7kV — ⭐ amy o’connor ⭐ (@amyohconnor) May 29, 2021

I need a Normal People sequel set in 2048 where Matt LeBlanc plays a middle aged Connell Waldron pic.twitter.com/NX4qgnA8ly — Casey (@_caseymaloney_) May 28, 2021

