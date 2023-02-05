Ad
HomeReality TV

Latest Posts

This is why Love Island fans want justice for Tanyel

From Lifted Entertainment
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Love Island fans want justice for Tanyel.

Earlier this week, the public were asked to vote for their favourite male Islanders, and those who received the fewest votes were at risk.

On Friday night, Maya Jama entered the villa and revealed that Kai, Spencer and Aaron were all vulnerable, and the girls then had to decide which boy they wanted to save.

From Lifted Entertainment

The episode ended on a cliffhanger but on Sunday night, it was revealed that the girls chose to save Kai – sending Spencer and Aaron home.

Olivia argued that she and Kai had been getting close in recent days, and that she wanted to continue to pursue a romance with him.

However, as many viewers pointed out, Tanyel had also been growing close to Spencer.

From Lifted Entertainment
Pictured: Tanyel and Spencer during the challenge.

One fan tweeted: “tanyel deserves a chance to get to know someone, olivia you’ve had SO many chances like what happened to tom??”

Another wrote: “No because why is it that Olivia always gets what she wants? Tanyel should’ve got Spencer.”

A third penned: “Kai should have gone, Spencer should have stayed. His intentions were a lot more pure and Kai and Olivia both have had a lot more opportunities. Justice for Tanyel.”

Check out more fan reactions below:

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us