Ad
HomeReality TV

Latest Posts

This is why Love Island fans think Gemma Owen’s mum does NOT approve of Luca Bish

Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

Love Island fans are convinced Gemma Owen’s mum Louise does NOT approve of her beau Luca Bish.

The dressage rider entered the villa as an OG girl on June 6, and has been coupled up with Luca for almost all of her Love Island journey.

Although their romance has been one of the strongest in the villa, Luca has ruffled more than a few feathers in the other couple’s relationships.

The 23-year-old has faced major backlash over the past couple of days, after he clashed with Tasha Ghouri on multiple occasions.

Most recently, during the “Suck and Blow” challenge, the fishmonger accused the dancer of riding her flame Andrew Le Page’s coat tails to the final.

Love Island fans have been ranting about Luca and Dami Hope’s treatment of Tasha ever since, and Gemma’s mum seems to agree with the public.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @louise_owen80

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Louise had commented on one of Tasha’s Instagram pictures, voicing her support of the dancer.

She wrote: “I hope Tasha is ok🤍, I feel it’s close to bullying now which is so sad to see 😢.”

Viewers now think that Louise won’t be giving Luca her seal of approval, despite a running joke that the fishmonger’s main aim is to meet Gemma’s footballer father Michael Owen.

One fan tweeted: “Lol Gemma’s mum just gave her seal of rejection for Luca. Looks like Luca’s dream of becoming Michael Owen’s SIL will never materialise 😂😂😂😂”

Another wrote: “Gemma’s mum commenting on Tash’s Insta saying she feels like Tash is being bullied is giving me life. Luca’s f**ked it with the Owens and he hasn’t even met them yet.”

Read more reactions here:

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.

Ad
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
106.9k Followers
Follow

Contact us