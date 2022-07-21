This is why Love Island fans think Gemma Owen’s mum does NOT approve of Luca Bish

Love Island fans are convinced Gemma Owen’s mum Louise does NOT approve of her beau Luca Bish.

The dressage rider entered the villa as an OG girl on June 6, and has been coupled up with Luca for almost all of her Love Island journey.

Although their romance has been one of the strongest in the villa, Luca has ruffled more than a few feathers in the other couple’s relationships.

The 23-year-old has faced major backlash over the past couple of days, after he clashed with Tasha Ghouri on multiple occasions.

Most recently, during the “Suck and Blow” challenge, the fishmonger accused the dancer of riding her flame Andrew Le Page’s coat tails to the final.

Love Island fans have been ranting about Luca and Dami Hope’s treatment of Tasha ever since, and Gemma’s mum seems to agree with the public.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Louise had commented on one of Tasha’s Instagram pictures, voicing her support of the dancer.

She wrote: “I hope Tasha is ok🤍, I feel it’s close to bullying now which is so sad to see 😢.”

Viewers now think that Louise won’t be giving Luca her seal of approval, despite a running joke that the fishmonger’s main aim is to meet Gemma’s footballer father Michael Owen.

One fan tweeted: “Lol Gemma’s mum just gave her seal of rejection for Luca. Looks like Luca’s dream of becoming Michael Owen’s SIL will never materialise 😂😂😂😂”

Another wrote: “Gemma’s mum commenting on Tash’s Insta saying she feels like Tash is being bullied is giving me life. Luca’s f**ked it with the Owens and he hasn’t even met them yet.”

Lol Gemma’s mum just gave her seal of rejection for Luca. Looks like Luca’s dream of becoming Michael Owen’s SIL will never materialise 😂😂😂😂 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/omPw9TD0U2 — Sulagna Barua (@B_S199630) July 20, 2022

even gemma’s mum agrees that the boys are bullying tasha… somehow i don’t think luca will be getting mrs michael owen’s approval… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/iMHc3XGlmq — Ruby Naldrett (@rubynaldrett) July 20, 2022

Well that’s Lucas disapproval of Gemma’s family 🤣 Gemma Owens’ mum commented this, looks like Luca won’t be getting on with Michael Owen after all, sorry to crush your dreams Luca x #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/qhjieh3Qyr — Love island 4k 🏝 (@loveisland4k) July 20, 2022

There is no way in hell Gemma’s mum approves of Luca. She called him a bully #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/FZy2eoYxUy — Damith Void (@Damithvoid) July 20, 2022

Gemma’s mum commenting on Tash’s Insta saying she feels like Tash is being bullied is giving me life. Luca’s fucked it with the Owens and he hasn’t even met them yet #LoveIsland — Jonny (@JonnyIrish2009) July 20, 2022

Imagine the chaos if Gemma’s mum comes in and say nah I don’t like him 😭😭 that would top this season #loveisland https://t.co/NCpcxMMXc1 — Abi (@thee_abiola) July 20, 2022

LOOOOL Gemma’s mum said the Tasha situation is bullying… Luca never meeting Michael Owen now 😭 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/CXPCRxErIz — Callum (@clmdls) July 20, 2022

Luca making plans for him and Gemma on the outside and her mum calling him a bully all in the same day IM HERE FOR THAT ENERGY👀🤣👏🏼👏🏼 #LoveIsland — Amy Appleby (@AmyAppleby9) July 20, 2022

Gemma’s mum showing support towards Tasha and saying “it’s close to bullying” and Gemma’s sister unfollowing Luca is such a big deal. It shows that the Owen family doesn’t approve of Luca’s actions and that sets such a strong message. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/YPvSPZf30S — hmmmm (@hmmmm1289) July 20, 2022

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

